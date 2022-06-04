Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 140,851 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.