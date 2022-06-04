Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 51,980 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Illumina by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

ILMN stock opened at $232.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.35 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

