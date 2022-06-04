Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 389.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.39. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

