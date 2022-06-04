Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $11,985,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,820 shares of company stock valued at $73,653,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

