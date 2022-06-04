Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 43,392 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,392 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $147.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.