Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $10.69 Million Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,060,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000.

IVCBU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

