Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Shares of Cue Health stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Health will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

