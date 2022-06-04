Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires 23,724 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 872,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Clearway Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $31,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. 342,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

