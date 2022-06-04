Cushing Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,844 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

Shares of EQIX traded down $16.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $678.44. The stock had a trading volume of 402,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.75. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $621.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

