Cushing Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,148,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,539,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 548,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,817. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $272,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,468,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.