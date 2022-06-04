Cushing Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 505,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.39% of NGL Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NGL stock remained flat at $$2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 505,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,373. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.