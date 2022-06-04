Cushing Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,860 shares during the quarter. Rattler Midstream accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 1.12% of Rattler Midstream worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 64,729 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

RTLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

RTLR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 385,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $103.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

