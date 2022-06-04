Cushing Asset Management LP Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.35 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

