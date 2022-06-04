Cushing Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 350.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,502 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Genesis Energy worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 151,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -34.88%.

About Genesis Energy (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.