Cushing Asset Management LP Has $39.84 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,629 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream comprises approximately 3.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of Equitrans Midstream worth $39,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,071. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

