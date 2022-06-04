Cushing Asset Management LP Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

NEE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,293,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

