Cushing Asset Management LP Has $64.79 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,090 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 6.3% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.54% of Targa Resources worth $64,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after buying an additional 286,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,289,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after buying an additional 143,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.35. 1,486,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

