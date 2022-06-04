Cushing Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises 0.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned 0.13% of Sunrun worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,693 shares of company stock worth $1,013,903 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

