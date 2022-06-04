Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 1,970 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 244,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 186,816 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Rapid7 by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 472,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,758 shares of company stock worth $5,634,040 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

