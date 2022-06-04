Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 443 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. 285,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

