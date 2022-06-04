CV Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.53. 11,803,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,702,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

