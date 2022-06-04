CV Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,736,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 11.9% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,914,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,570,384. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

