CV Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Salesforce accounts for 0.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,223,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,199. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

