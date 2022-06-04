CV Advisors LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,759 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. Adobe makes up about 1.5% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 300.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $11.52 on Friday, hitting $429.76. 2,355,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,071. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.65 and its 200-day moving average is $492.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

