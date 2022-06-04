Cynosure Management LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 3.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,010,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after buying an additional 473,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. 1,276,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,379. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

