Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 525,045 shares during the period. Blueknight Energy Partners comprises approximately 0.0% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP remained flat at $$4.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,318. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.