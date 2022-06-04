D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $49.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,743 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of Dynatrace worth $49,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,280,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after acquiring an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

DT opened at $40.98 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.