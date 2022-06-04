D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $62.37 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,163,233 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $62,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,419. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

MDRX opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

