D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104,304 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $58,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.