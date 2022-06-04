DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 70.39.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 30.19 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 34.09 and a 200 day moving average of 64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.