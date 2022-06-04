Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daily Journal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $277.50 on Thursday. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $242.00 and a 1-year high of $415.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $317.02.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Daily Journal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daily Journal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Daily Journal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

About Daily Journal (Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

