DAOventures Trading Up 1.6% This Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $193,025.26 and $1,303.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

