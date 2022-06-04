Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP John Bullock Sells 12,374 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24.

DAR opened at $83.87 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 81.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

