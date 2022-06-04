DATA Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. DATA has a market cap of $466,797.35 and approximately $334,490.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

