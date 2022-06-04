Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 11,697 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $410,096.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 103,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $393,954.96.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $126,466.85.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $313,128.69.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76.

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92.

MSP opened at $35.13 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of -0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Datto by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 258.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.