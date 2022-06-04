Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.59 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

