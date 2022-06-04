DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE DCP traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $38.46. 453,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 96,344 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

