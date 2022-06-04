Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKL. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,970. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.44. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 158.89% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.29%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

