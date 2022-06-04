Desjardins Cuts Think Research (OTC:THKKF) Price Target to C$1.75

Think Research (OTC:THKKF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Think Research from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTC THKKF opened at 0.52 on Wednesday. Think Research has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.90.

Think Research Corp., an investment holding company, gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based Software-as-a-Service solutions for the health care industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products portfolio comprises COVID-19 tools; order sets that structures clinical pathway at the point of care; Progress Notes, which helps frontline clinical teams to align their documentation in a standardized digital note shared across all team members; eReferrals that allows physicians to find and refer specialists directly from EMR systems; VirtualCare, which allows clinicians and allied health professionals to replace in-person appointments with virtual visits; and eforms, a real-time analytics to track resident volumes, signature adherence, and compliance, as well as decision support tools for seniors living in long-term care and retirement homes.

