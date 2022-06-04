Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.97.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

