Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €29.60 ($31.83) and last traded at €29.65 ($31.88). 10,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.95 ($32.20).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.70. The stock has a market cap of $551.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

