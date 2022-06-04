Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

FRA DTE opened at €19.15 ($20.60) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.86. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

