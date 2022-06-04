DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $176,750.62 and $85.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

