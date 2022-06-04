Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Achieves $842,912.67

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 155% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $842,912.67 and $2.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 153.1% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00638048 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

