Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APPS. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 49,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.