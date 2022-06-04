disBalancer Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $99,462.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00623285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00436659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,135,967 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.