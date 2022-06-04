dKargo Hits One Day Volume of $21.82 Million (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $66.26 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dKargo has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

