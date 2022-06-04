Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.42. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

