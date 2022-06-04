Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. 203,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,386. Domo has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 149,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

