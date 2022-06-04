Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +14.5-16.5% yr/yr to ~$3.27-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.25. 540,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 336.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 124.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

